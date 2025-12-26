Forex reserves jump by $4.36 billion this week

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premium extended their slide from the previous session, with the one-year implied yield declining 8 bps to 2.75% and the 1-month forward premium edging lower to 39.50 paisa after surging earlier in the week.

Expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, despite divergent outlooks from some of its peers, have weighed on the dollar. Investors are also waiting for US president Donald Trump to nominate a Fed chair to replace Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May.

For the reporting week, foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the reserves, increased by $1.641 billion to $ 559.428 billion, the data released by the central bank showed Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar units, such as the euro, pound, and the yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $2.623 billion to $110.365 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) also rose by $8 million to $18.744 billion and the country’s reserve position with the IMF also rose by $ 95 million to $ 4.782 billion in the week, according to the RBI data.