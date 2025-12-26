India reasserts resolve to bring back Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya after 'fugitive' video sparks outrage

India has reaffirmed its resolve to bring back economic fugitives Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, signalling that their prolonged stay overseas has not weakened the government’s pursuit of justice.

The issue has resurfaced after a video circulated online on Tuesday showing the two men joking about their status as fugitives, triggering criticism and renewed scrutiny in India.

Responding to media queries on the video on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that the government continues to actively pursue all legal and diplomatic routes to secure their return for trial, reports said quoting MEA officials, who stressed that the passage of time or public posturing by the accused does not dilute India’s commitment to ensuring accountability under the law.

Lalit Modi, the former IPL commissioner, left India in 2010 amid allegations of financial irregularities linked to the league’s early operations. Vijay Mallya, the former head of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, exited the country in 2016 while facing charges related to large-scale bank loan defaults and alleged financial misappropriation. Indian investigative agencies maintain that both cases are backed by substantial evidence and warrant prosecution.