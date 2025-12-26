India reasserts resolve to bring back Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya after 'fugitive' video sparks outrage

India has reaffirmed its resolve to bring back economic fugitives Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, signalling that their prolonged stay overseas has not weakened the government’s pursuit of justice.
The issue has resurfaced after a video circulated online on Tuesday showing the two men joking about their status as fugitives, triggering criticism and renewed scrutiny in India.
Responding to media queries on the video on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that the government continues to actively pursue all legal and diplomatic routes to secure their return for trial, reports said quoting MEA officials, who stressed that the passage of time or public posturing by the accused does not dilute India’s commitment to ensuring accountability under the law.
Lalit Modi, the former IPL commissioner, left India in 2010 amid allegations of financial irregularities linked to the league’s early operations. Vijay Mallya, the former head of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, exited the country in 2016 while facing charges related to large-scale bank loan defaults and alleged financial misappropriation. Indian investigative agencies maintain that both cases are backed by substantial evidence and warrant prosecution.
The video, widely circulated on social media, has drawn sharp reactions, with critics arguing that it reflects a casual disregard for serious allegations involving public money. Government officials, however, have sought to separate optics from substance, underlining that extradition and legal proceedings are governed by treaties, court processes and judicial scrutiny in foreign jurisdictions rather than public opinion.
From an analytical perspective, the prolonged cases underscore the structural challenges India faces in pursuing economic offenders who relocate abroad.
"Extradition processes are often lengthy and complex, shaped by legal safeguards in host countries, multiple layers of appeal and claims related to rights and due process. Despite these hurdles, the government’s consistent messaging suggests that the pursuit will continue, even if outcomes take time," said a Mumbai-based senior corporate lawyer seeking not to be identified.
The renewed focus on Modi and Mallya also carries political and symbolic significance. Bringing back high-profile fugitives would reinforce the deterrent message that financial crimes will not be allowed to fade into irrelevance with distance or delay. While their return may not be immediate, official statements indicate that India remains prepared for a sustained legal battle to ensure that those accused of major economic offences are eventually held to account.