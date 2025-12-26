Micro enterprises seek collateral-free credit, export-risk cushion

With the Budget around the corner, the MSME industry has asked the finance ministry for relief in terms of taxes and better access to credit. In a letter written to the Finance Ministry by the Association of Indian Entrepreneur, the major demand of the association is the access to statutory collateral-free lending up to Rs 10 crore for micro enterprises with interest capped at 6–7%.

The association also highlighted that the micro enterprises have been particularly hit by the recent geo-political turmoil and tariff situations and despite several measures being announced by the government, there has been little on-ground visible impact for the micro enterprises.

The association requested for an Export Risk Equalisation Fund to compensate micro exporters impacted by sudden tariff hikes and temporary duty drawback enhancement and interest relief during tariff shocks.



The MSME industries expect the government to ease credit constraints for micro enterprises in next year’s Budget. Among their other demands include automatic renewal of working capital limits for GST-compliant units, dedicated micro-lending targets for SIDBI and public sector banks, built-in interest subvention during stress phases, and interest-free loans to support import-substitution projects.

