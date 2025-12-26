PNB declares Rs 2,434 crore loan fraud against former promoters of Srei

MUMBAI: The state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reported a Rs 2,434 crore loan fraud to the RBI against the former promoters of Srei Equipment Finance and Srei Infrastructure Finance.

Other lenders such as Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Union Bank of India have also earlier declared a loan fraud in connection with Srei companies.

In an exchange filing Friday, PNB said that of the total fraudulent borrowings, Rs 1,240.94 crore is related to Srei Equipment Finance and the remaining Rs 1,193.06 crore is related to Srei Infrastructure Finance.

The third largest public sector lender also said it has 100% provisions for these loans.

The bank said the declaration of these two accounts as frauds is based on a forensic audit by KPMG, which pointed to irregularities such as loans to connected parties and potential evergreening of loans.