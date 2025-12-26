Sensex slips 403 points at mid-day, Nifty hovers near 26,100 as year-end lull weighs on Dalal Street

Market participants described liquidity as unusually thin, a typical pattern for the last week of December when many institutional traders and overseas participants step back ahead of the long holiday break. With few major economic data releases or corporate news to drive sentiment, trading was largely dominated by technical moves and rotational flows rather than fresh conviction. This lack of compelling triggers contributed to a narrow trading range for both large-cap and mid-cap stocks.

Foreign institutional investors continued to show a net selling bias, with notable net outflows reported across several key sectors. This persistent FII selling was cited as a headwind for the benchmarks, as it offset domestic buying and pressured sentiment. At the same time, domestic institutional investors were seen rotating into select mid-cap and small-cap opportunities, seeking value in names that have lagged earlier in the quarter.

Despite the broader softness, there were pockets of strength in individual stocks. Certain materials and commodity-linked shares demonstrated relative resilience, with some latter-day gains on the back of strong underlying commodity price trends globally. A handful of mid-cap and sector-specific names, particularly in the telecom services and resource segments, posted notable intraday advances, standing out from the otherwise cautious trade.

The currency market also reflected the subdued mood of the trading session, with the Indian rupee trading almost unchanged against the U.S. dollar around mid-day. This stability in the rupee came against a backdrop of restrained global liquidity as most major markets operated with holiday schedules, further limiting the flow of fresh macro cues.

Analysts say that the lack of major domestic triggers combined with thin volumes typical of year-end trading has kept the market in a consolidative phase. Investors are likely to maintain a “buy on dips” approach around key technical support levels while keeping a close watch on global cues and foreign fund flows for directional hints early next year. With both global and domestic catalysts low on the horizon, the immediate market sentiment is expected to remain cautious and range-bound until the new year.