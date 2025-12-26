Sensex slips 403 points at mid-day, Nifty hovers near 26,100 as year-end lull weighs on Dalal Street

Indian equity markets were trading with a cautious and subdued tone in mid-morning deals on Friday, December 26, 2025, as year-end holiday thinness in participation and lack of fresh catalysts kept investors on the sidelines. The benchmark indices slipped from the previous session’s levels, reflecting a mix of modest selling pressure, foreign fund outflows and selective stock-specific strength in an otherwise muted environment.
By around mid-day trade, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading lower, shedding 403 points from its previous close as selling interest persisted. The broader NSE Nifty 50 index was also below key psychological levels, hovering just above the 26,050–26,100 zone after opening in the red. The negative bias in the benchmarks came amid weak momentum in heavyweight sectors such as information technology and financials, which have been struggling to find strong directional support in recent sessions.
Market participants described liquidity as unusually thin, a typical pattern for the last week of December when many institutional traders and overseas participants step back ahead of the long holiday break. With few major economic data releases or corporate news to drive sentiment, trading was largely dominated by technical moves and rotational flows rather than fresh conviction. This lack of compelling triggers contributed to a narrow trading range for both large-cap and mid-cap stocks.
Foreign institutional investors continued to show a net selling bias, with notable net outflows reported across several key sectors. This persistent FII selling was cited as a headwind for the benchmarks, as it offset domestic buying and pressured sentiment. At the same time, domestic institutional investors were seen rotating into select mid-cap and small-cap opportunities, seeking value in names that have lagged earlier in the quarter.
Despite the broader softness, there were pockets of strength in individual stocks. Certain materials and commodity-linked shares demonstrated relative resilience, with some latter-day gains on the back of strong underlying commodity price trends globally. A handful of mid-cap and sector-specific names, particularly in the telecom services and resource segments, posted notable intraday advances, standing out from the otherwise cautious trade.
The currency market also reflected the subdued mood of the trading session, with the Indian rupee trading almost unchanged against the U.S. dollar around mid-day. This stability in the rupee came against a backdrop of restrained global liquidity as most major markets operated with holiday schedules, further limiting the flow of fresh macro cues.
Analysts say that the lack of major domestic triggers combined with thin volumes typical of year-end trading has kept the market in a consolidative phase. Investors are likely to maintain a “buy on dips” approach around key technical support levels while keeping a close watch on global cues and foreign fund flows for directional hints early next year. With both global and domestic catalysts low on the horizon, the immediate market sentiment is expected to remain cautious and range-bound until the new year.