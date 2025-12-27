'Most consequential reform’ lifts outlook for insurance industry in 2026

According to Naveen Chandra Jha, chief executive of SBI General Insurance, “2025 has highlighted the resilience of the general insurance industry, despite regulatory changes and base-related adjustments. As the impact of GST waiver stabilised and demand strengthened across segments, the industry closed the year on a significantly stronger footing and is well-positioned for sustained growth.

Describing the new Insurance Act as “a milestone” he said “this forward-looking reform strengthens the country’s ambition to build a well-capitalised, globally competitive insurance ecosystem by attracting long-term capital, enabling access to global expertise, and accelerating innovation across technology, risk management, and product design.

It is expected to expand customer choice and support sustainable, long-term growth across the sector. This new Act reinforces the three A’s of insurance--awareness, accessibility, and affordability, reflecting strong alignment between the government, the regulator, and the industry towards the shared vision of insurance for all by 2047, Jha said.

Looking ahead to 2026, he said “climate risk is emerging as a significant financial and public health challenge. We are seeing growing demand for coverage beyond traditional health and motor insurance, including cyber risks, fire insurance and emerging business lines, reflecting a more complex and interconnected risk environment.

He feels that to close the huge protection gap, the industry will require continuous product innovation, especially integrated, health-led solutions that emphasise prevention, early intervention, and long-term resilience, along with sustained regulatory support helping build a more prepared and protected nation.

Echoing similarly Tarun Chugh, chief executive of Bajaj Life Insurance, said, “the reforms introduced in 2025 mark an important phase for the life insurance sector. They bring together regulatory intent, customer centricity and long-term industry development. At their core, these changes make protection simpler, affordable and inclusive.”The GST waiver on individual life and health insurance is a meaningful step and this is closely aligned to the regulator’s vision of insurance for all by 2047.

The move is expected to drive renewed interest in protection-focused products like term insurance and other product categories too, he added.Digital reforms such as the introduction of Bima ASBA are improving customer journey as it reduces friction, shorten onboarding time and creates a more seamless end-to-end experience. Collectively, these reforms help customers stay better informed and better protected, Chug said.

Looking ahead to 2026, Chug expects the sector to gain further momentum. Greater digital adoption, sharper focus on long-term protection, more personalised solutions and continued policy clarity will help expand coverage across the country. All these factors together will strengthen trust, improve accessibility and position life insurance as a key pillar of financial security for our households.

”According to Sanjay Agarwal, a senior director with Careedge Ratings, the new Insurance Act strengthens the insurance framework by raising FDI limit to 100%, enhancing Irdai’s powers, easing capital requirements, modernising intermediaries, and reinforcing policyholder protection. For those insurers already operating close to the 74% foreign ownership cap, the enhanced limit provides additional headroom for incremental capital infusion by existing foreign promoters, supporting growth and solvency.

“Collectively, these measures are expected to improve insurance penetration, operational efficiency, and market resilience, advancing insurance for all by 2047,” he said.

“Additionally, governance will be easier. However, particular areas, such as composite licensing, flexible capital norms, captive insurers, broader product distribution, investment norms, and open agent architecture, remain unaddressed. Overall, it works a fine balance between enabling regulations and over-regulations,” Agarwal said.

Sandeep Dadia, chief executive of insurance brokerage Lockton India, the outgoing 2025 brought greater clarity to the evolving risk landscape facing the insurance industry. There was a sharper focus on emerging and systemic risks, particularly as digital acceleration increased exposure to cyber threats, reinforcing the need for more comprehensive coverage and stronger risk-mitigation strategies.

The year also marked a period of meaningful regulatory evolution for the insurance sector, including GST waiver and parliamentary approval for 100% FDI, which will help more product innovation and data-led underwriting that will help drive affordability, expand penetration and support the industry’s long-term growth agenda.

“Increased capital inflows and closer alignment with global best practices are expected to support the development of products aligned with evolving lifestyles and increasingly complex risk exposures in the mew year. Next year, the industry is also likely to see greater adoption of data-led solutions such as parametric insurance, alongside technology enabling sharper underwriting and more precise pricing. This transition into 2026 comes with valuable learnings and a more flexible regulatory environment, setting the stage for a phase defined by innovation, capital efficiency and more disciplined risk management,” Dadia said.

Describing the new Insurance Act as “one of the most consequential reforms for the insurance sector in decades,” Parag Raja, chief executive of Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said; "By raising the FDI limit to 100%, strengthening the powers of the regulator, and creating a dedicated policyholders’ education and protection fund, it paves the way for deeper capital inflows, enhanced competition, and a broader range of innovative products for customers and policyholders. It will prove to be fundamental catalyst.”

Over the long term, these structural changes will not only support Irdai’s mission of insurance for all by 2047 but also improve affordability, the quality of service and regulatory safeguards for policyholders, Raja said, adding that; "For customers, it means more options, better protection and an insurance industry better equipped to serve the evolving needs of a growing and diverse nation.”