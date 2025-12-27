Not IndiGo’s fault: Airline issues travel advisory as fog disrupts flights across north and east India

Winter fog has been a recurring challenge for aviation operations during this time of the year, particularly in northern India, where low visibility conditions often persist during early morning and late evening hours. Airlines typically rely on instrument landing systems to manage operations in fog, but rapidly changing visibility levels can still result in operational constraints.

IndiGo, which experienced significant operational disruptions earlier this month, with thousands of flights cancelled and schedules affected nationwide after tight crew rostering and revised duty norms led to widespread delays, said it is closely monitoring weather conditions and coordinating with airport authorities to minimise disruption while prioritising passenger safety. The airline, which has stabilised its operations gradually, on Saturday advised customers to check the status of their flights through official channels before heading to the airport, as conditions may change at short notice.

Weather agencies have forecast continued cold conditions in several parts of the region, suggesting that fog-related disruptions could persist over the coming days.