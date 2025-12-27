Silver shatters records globally, soars 190% from yearly lows

Market participants attribute the powerful rise in silver prices to a deepening structural imbalance between supply and demand. Silver production has struggled to keep pace with expanding consumption, particularly from industrial sectors that rely heavily on the metal. Rapid growth in renewable energy, electronics, electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing has sharply lifted demand, while mine supply has remained relatively constrained. Unlike gold, silver’s extensive industrial use makes its price more sensitive to shifts in manufacturing activity, amplifying gains during periods of strong global demand.

"MCX Silver extended its sharp advance to Rs 2,40,935 per kg, registering a steep rise of nearly Rs 30,000 over the past week and scaling fresh lifetime highs in line with global cues and supply constraints," says R Ponmudi, a market expert and CEO, Enrich Money.

According to him the broader rising channel continues to support the move, reinforcing the strength of the trend. Immediate support is placed at Rs 2,23,000–Rs 2,20,000, which is likely to attract buying interest on any correction. A sustained hold above Rs 2,40,000 could accelerate the rally toward Rs 2,50,000–Rs 2,60,000 in the coming months.

"Strong fundamentals, including rising industrial demand combined with persistent supply deficits, continue to favour a buy-on-dips approach into 2026," Ponmudi says.

Macroeconomic factors have further reinforced the rally. Expectations of easier monetary policy in major economies have weighed on the US dollar, increasing the appeal of dollar-denominated commodities such as silver. At the same time, lingering geopolitical uncertainties and concerns over global economic stability have encouraged investors to seek refuge in precious metals, boosting safe-haven flows into silver alongside gold and platinum.

Investment demand has also played a decisive role in driving prices higher. Strong inflows into silver-backed exchange-traded products, coupled with aggressive positioning in futures markets, have added momentum to the rally. As prices pushed through successive resistance levels, fresh speculative interest entered the market, accelerating the upward move and contributing to heightened volatility.