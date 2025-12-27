SIP inflows top Rs 3 trillion in 2025 for first time

"SIPs have emerged as one of the strongest and most reliable engines of growth for the MF industry, contributing significantly to both asset expansion and investor participation. By November, SIP assets under management reached Rs 16.53 trillion, accounting for more than 20.3% of the industry’s total AUM, highlighting their pivotal role in boosting long‑term asset accumulation,” Icra Analytics said in a recent report, which also sees the industry AUM crossing Rs 300 trillion mark by 2035.

As of November, the industry AUM stood at Rs 80.8 trillion, up from Rs 68 trillion in November 2024, registering an on-year growth of 18.7% and nearly tripling over the past five years, posting an annual growth of 21.91%.The AUM was Rs 70 trillion in May, and within the next six months, it crossed the Rs 80 trillion mark despite global uncertainties.

“Given this trajectory, market participants are of the opinion that the industry is well-positioned to cross the Rs 100-trillion threshold within the next few years if current inflow trends and market performance persist and surpass Rs 300-trillion by 2035, fuelled by digital adoption, rising participation from Gen Z, women, and households in smaller towns, as well as the shift toward long‑term investing through SIPs, according to a press release by the Icra report said.

While, lump-sum inflows, often referred to opportunistic flows, as these investors attempt to time the market, stood at Rs 3.9 trillion as of October 2025, compared to Rs 5.9 trillion last year, investments into active schemes through SIPs rose 3% to Rs 2.3 trillion in the same period. This trend has led to a spike in SIPs’ share in equity inflows this year. SIP investments accounted for 37% of the gross inflows into active equity schemes in the first 10 months of 2025, compared to 27% in 2024.SIP investments largely go into equity schemes as the systematic route is recommended for volatile asset classes.

Active equity schemes alone corner 80% of the total SIP inflows, according to Amfi.The robust growth in SIP flows has come despite the number of active accounts shrinking in 2025. The number of active accounts has seen a sharp drop in the first few months this year amid a market correction and a one-time data cleanup exercise by fund houses.

The total number of active SIP accounts stood at 100 million as of November 2025, lower than 103 million in December 2024. “The growing flow share has also translated into a higher SIP share in the industry’s total assets under management.