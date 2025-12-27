Snowbound skies: Winter storm triggers mass US flight cancellations

The combination of reduced visibility, snow-covered runways and mandatory safety procedures forced airlines to pre-emptively cancel hundreds of services, while thousands of other flights operated behind schedule.

The timing of the storm compounded the disruption. The days between Christmas and New Year are traditionally among the highest-traffic periods for US aviation, with airports operating near peak capacity even under normal conditions. Any significant weather event during this window tends to have an outsized impact, as limited spare aircraft, tightly planned crew rosters and full flights leave little room for recovery. As a result, cancellations at a handful of key airports quickly rippled through national and international networks.

Airlines issued travel advisories and offered passengers fee waivers to rebook flights, acknowledging that recovery would take time even after weather conditions improve. While some carriers reduced operations in anticipation of the storm to avoid large-scale passenger displacement, others faced unavoidable knock-on effects as incoming aircraft were delayed or diverted. Ground delays also lengthened as de-icing procedures slowed turnaround times and airport authorities prioritised safety over throughput.

For passengers, the disruption translated into long waits at terminals, missed connections and uncertainty over rebooking options during an already congested travel season. Families returning from holiday visits and travellers heading to year-end destinations found limited availability on alternative flights, pushing some to delay travel altogether or seek ground transportation despite hazardous road conditions in parts of the affected regions, the reports said.