Snowbound skies: Winter storm triggers mass US flight cancellations

CHENNAI: Thousands of flights across the US were cancelled or delayed as a powerful winter storm swept toward the north-east, disrupting air travel during one of the busiest holiday periods of the year and stranding travellers at major airports. Airlines scrambled to adjust schedules as heavy snowfall, freezing rain and strong winds threatened airport operations, runway conditions and ground handling across a wide swathe of the country.
Flight disruptions intensified as the storm system moved eastward on Friday night, with the north-east and parts of the Great Lakes region emerging as the most severely affected areas. Major hubs serving New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and surrounding states reported cascading delays as aircraft and crews were unable to reach their scheduled destinations on time, Western media reported on Saturday.
The combination of reduced visibility, snow-covered runways and mandatory safety procedures forced airlines to pre-emptively cancel hundreds of services, while thousands of other flights operated behind schedule.
The timing of the storm compounded the disruption. The days between Christmas and New Year are traditionally among the highest-traffic periods for US aviation, with airports operating near peak capacity even under normal conditions. Any significant weather event during this window tends to have an outsized impact, as limited spare aircraft, tightly planned crew rosters and full flights leave little room for recovery. As a result, cancellations at a handful of key airports quickly rippled through national and international networks.
Airlines issued travel advisories and offered passengers fee waivers to rebook flights, acknowledging that recovery would take time even after weather conditions improve. While some carriers reduced operations in anticipation of the storm to avoid large-scale passenger displacement, others faced unavoidable knock-on effects as incoming aircraft were delayed or diverted. Ground delays also lengthened as de-icing procedures slowed turnaround times and airport authorities prioritised safety over throughput.
For passengers, the disruption translated into long waits at terminals, missed connections and uncertainty over rebooking options during an already congested travel season. Families returning from holiday visits and travellers heading to year-end destinations found limited availability on alternative flights, pushing some to delay travel altogether or seek ground transportation despite hazardous road conditions in parts of the affected regions, the reports said.
Beyond aviation, the storm also placed pressure on broader transport and infrastructure systems. Snow-covered highways and icy conditions prompted travel warnings, while local authorities prepared for possible power outages caused by heavy, wet snow and gusty winds. Emergency services and airport operators coordinated snow removal and safety measures, but the scale of the weather system meant that normal operations were unlikely to resume quickly.
The episode highlights the persistent vulnerability of U.S. air travel to extreme winter weather, particularly during peak demand periods. Despite improvements in forecasting, scheduling tools and contingency planning, severe storms continue to expose structural constraints in airline operations, from limited slack in networks to dependence on a small number of high-volume hubs. As climate patterns grow more volatile, such disruptions are becoming a recurring challenge rather than an exception.
While airlines and airports are expected to gradually restore schedules once the storm passes, the backlog of displaced aircraft and passengers is likely to keep delays elevated into the following days. For travellers, the event serves as another reminder of the fragility of holiday travel plans in the face of extreme weather, and for the aviation industry, it underscores the ongoing need to balance efficiency with resilience during critical travel periods.