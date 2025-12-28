India achieves 50% power generation capacity now from non-fossil sources

The year 2025 has become an important milestone in India’s energy transition, as the country achieved 50% non-fossil installed electricity capacity five years ahead of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target. According to the latest data, against a target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, India’s combined installed and pipeline non-fossil capacity reached around 507 GW in 2025.

India’s total non-fossil capacity has increased from 81 GW to 263 GW, reflecting a growth of 225% over the years. Since 2014, solar energy has seen the fastest expansion, rising sharply from 2.8 GW to 133 GW, an increase of 4,550%. This growth has been driven by large utility-scale solar projects, rooftop solar installations, and hybrid renewable tenders. Government schemes such as the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which aims to provide rooftop solar connections to one crore households, have also played a major role in boosting solar capacity.

Wind energy has also grown steadily, with installed capacity increasing from about 21 GW to 54 GW, a rise of 155% since 2014. Biopower capacity has expanded from 8.1 GW to 12 GW, registering a growth of 42%, supported by the use of agricultural waste and other organic materials for power generation.

India has also emerged as the third-largest contributor to global solar capacity additions between 2022 and 2024, adding around 46 GW of solar power during this period.

Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, in a social media post in July 2025 said that as the world looks for solutions to climate change, India is leading by example. He added that achieving 50% non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for the country and credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guiding India’s green transformation towards a self-reliant and sustainable future.

Along with capacity growth, India has seen major progress in renewable energy manufacturing in the year. Domestic manufacturing has helped strengthen supply chains and reduce dependence on imports. Solar module manufacturing capacity has increased from 2 GW to 123 GW, a growth of over 6,000%. Solar cell manufacturing, which was almost non-existent earlier till 2014, has now reached 27 GW, while wafer manufacturing capacity has grown to 2.2 GW. India has also set up 3.2 GW of fully integrated manufacturing facilities covering the entire solar value chain.

India’s renewable energy efforts have received strong global recognition. In 2023, the country became the world’s third-largest solar power generator, overtaking Japan, with solar electricity generation of 1,08,494 GWh. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), India’s clean energy transition has helped save nearly ₹4 lakh crore, or about $46 billion, in fossil fuel and pollution-related costs. Of this, fossil fuel savings alone account for around $14.9 billion.

In 2025, battery energy storage moved from being seen as a future need to becoming a key part of renewable energy growth. The government implemented policy support for Battery Energy Storage Systems, including viability gap funding for grid-scale projects. At the same time, pumped storage projects received renewed attention, with several projects at different stages of planning and approval across states.