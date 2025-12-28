Innovation funds – focused on gen-next

In my last column, we commenced a discussion on Innovation Funds detailing what businesses it usually invests in and its merits. But, despite its exciting potential, innovation funds are not without risks. One of the biggest concerns is uncertainty.

Notably, many of the companies that these funds invest in are in the early stages of development. Their ideas, products, or services may or may not succeed in the market, and in some cases, the companies may fail entirely. There is also the risk of market volatility. Stocks of innovative companies tend to react strongly to news, earnings announcements, or global developments. This can lead to fluctuations in the fund’s value.

There are various innovation themes that these funds may follow. For example, technology innovation includes areas like cloud computing, cybersecurity, and automation. Healthcare innovation covers advances in genetic testing, biotechnology, and new vaccine development. Energy innovation focuses on clean energy sources like solar, wind, or hydrogen technology. In mobility, themes such as electric and autonomous vehicles are becoming popular. Financial innovation includes developments in blockchain, digital payments, and fintech solutions. Many funds invest in a mix of these themes to provide broader exposure.

Innovation mutual funds are best suited for certain types of investors. They are ideal for younger investors who have a longer investment horizon and can tolerate market volatility better. These funds are also appropriate for people with a high risk appetite who are willing to take calculated risks for higher potential returns. Additionally, innovation funds can be a great option for investors who want to diversify their portfolio by adding exposure to future-focused industries. However, these funds may not be suitable for conservative investors, those nearing retirement, or anyone who cannot afford to take high risks.