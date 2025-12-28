Measures that shaped investment ecosystem in 2025

Year 2025 has been a rollercoaster year for the Indian economy amid global headwinds. From stock market volatility and a falling rupee to tariff shocks and expanding export markets, various forces influenced India’s economic trajectory. While navigating external pressures, the government and regulators introduced key policy measures that significantly impacted retail investor sentiments. From raising income tax slabs in the Union Budget to amending national pension regulations, the focus was on improving liquidity, easing investments, and introducing safeguards—especially as foreign investors pulled out substantial capital.

Equity investments

“Foreign investors sold Rs 2.5 lakh crore amid US-related concerns, but domestic funds and local investors bought Rs 3.2 lakh crore, keeping Nifty up 12% for the year. It’s like a strong home crowd filling the stands when international guests leave early,” said Preeti Zende, SEBI Registered Investment Advisor and Founder of Apna Dhan Financial Services.

SIP inflows surged 45% to Rs 2.4 lakh crore by December 2025, AMFI data showed, with demat accounts crossing 15 crore.

To keep the retail investors' sentiment going, the markets regulator Sebi recently overhauled the 29-year-old mutual fund regulations, changing the way expense ratio is calculated leading to lower entry cost and now exit cost for investors. Under the new rules, the expense ratios have been reduced by up to 15 bps, with most asset slabs seeing a 10 bps cut.

“2025 saw a flight to safety. Investors moved into large-caps while exiting small and mid-caps, which faced steep corrections,” noted Ajay Pruthi, SEBI-registered financial planner and Founder of PLNR.

The Union Budget 2025 delivered significant tax relief to the middle class by raising the income tax exemption threshold to Rs 12 lakh. This move was expected to boost disposable income and channel fresh funds into domestic equities.