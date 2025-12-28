Zepto files for Rs 11,000-crore IPO, eyes listing next year

MUMBAI: The quick-commerce unicorn Zepto has pre-filed draft initial share sale papers with the regulator Securities and Exchange Board under the confidential route, looking to mop up Rs 11,000 crore and list early next year.

The company is targeting a stock-market debut next year, which would make it one of the youngest startups to go public and raise as much as Rs 11,000 crore, making it one of the largest issues by the new-age tech companies, sources told TNIE.

Zepto is backed heavily by private capital and is valued at around $7 billion and has raised about $1.8 billion since inception. In October 2025, it had raised $450 million in a round led by Calpers at $7-billion valuation.

If the listing goes through, Zepto will join listed quick-commerce peers Zomato (onwed by Blinkit) and Swiggy (owned by Instamart), both of which already trade on exchanges. Zomato’s parent Eternal listed in 2021, while Swiggy debuted in November 2024.

Filing a pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with the Sebi and stock exchanges under the confidential filing route allows a company to seek regulatory feedback without disclosing the document publicly, offering flexibility to adjust deal size and timing based on market conditions.

The filing through the confidential route has been gaining traction with high-growth startups as it reduces public scrutiny in early stages and allows them to pause or recalibrate plans if market sentiment turns volatile.

Founded by Stanford dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto scaled rapidly on its 10-minute grocery delivery model. As of September, it operated over 900 dark stores, reported gross sales of about $3 billion, and burned around Rs 1,100 crore in cash.