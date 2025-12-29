Adani lines up Rs 1.8 lakh crore defence push to power India’s indigenous military build-up

In addition to weapon systems and platforms, the investment will also strengthen maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities, as well as training infrastructure for defence personnel. Unmanned aerial, surface and underwater vehicles are expected to play a central role in these developments, providing the armed forces with enhanced surveillance, reconnaissance and precision mission capabilities across air, sea and land domains.

Adani Defence & Aerospace has grown to become one of the largest private-sector players in India’s defence ecosystem, with existing capabilities that span unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, guided munitions, small arms and ammunition, aircraft maintenance services and advanced training platforms.

The company’s Drishti 10 UAVs have already been inducted into the Indian Navy and Army for long-endurance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, and its counter-drone technologies have completed trials with the Army, Navy and Air Force. Guided loitering munitions and shoulder-fired missile systems have also reached readiness for deployment. The firm’s entry into airborne warning and control systems has positioned it as one of the few private players in that advanced segment.

Looking ahead to 2026, Adani Defence & Aerospace plans to scale up production and capabilities further, deepening its footprint in autonomous systems, precision-strike technologies, sophisticated maintenance operations and AI-driven multi-domain combat systems. Company sources say that the investment is aligned with India’s broader push for defence self-reliance and technological advancement, and it reflects a growing trend of private sector involvement in areas that were once dominated by state-owned enterprises.

The announcement comes at a time when India is increasingly focusing on strengthening its military preparedness and reducing dependency on imports, and it is expected to reshape competitive dynamics in the domestic defence manufacturing landscape.