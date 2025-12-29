All Australian tariff lines will be zero-duty for Indian exports from January 1: Piyush Goyal

All Indian exports will have 100% duty-free access to the Australian market from January 2026 under the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) between the two countries, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. The trade deal, initiated three years ago, has led to an 8% rise in Indian exports to Australia during the 2024–25 financial year.

“From 1 January 2026, 100% of Australian tariff lines will be zero-duty for Indian exports, unlocking fresh opportunities for labour-intensive sectors,” the Minister said in a social media post.

He added that the agreement has delivered tangible results. Over the past three years, the pact has driven sustained export growth, deeper market access and stronger supply-chain resilience, benefiting Indian exporters, MSMEs, farmers and workers alike.

The free trade agreement was signed in April 2022. India’s trade deficit with Australia has since narrowed by more than 42%, falling to $6.9 billion in 2024–25 from $12.06 billion in FY2022–23, the year the pact was signed.

Growth in India’s exports to Australia has been led by manufacturing sectors such as chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, plastics and petroleum products, alongside a strong performance by gems and jewellery. Exports of gems and jewellery rose 16% during April–November 2025. Agricultural exports also expanded sharply, driven by fruits and vegetables, marine products, spices and a notable increase in coffee shipments.

“The Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) on Organic Products was signed, marking a major milestone by enabling seamless trade and lowering compliance costs for exporters,” the Minister said.