Arvind Fashions to buy out Flipkart’s 31.25% stake in Youth Brands JV

CHENNAI: Arvind Fashions on Monday announced that it will acquire a 31.25% stake held by Flipkart in Arvind Youth Brands, a move that will give the apparel maker full ownership of the youth-focused business. The transaction marks an exit for Flipkart from the joint venture and consolidates Arvind Fashions’ control over the brands housed under Arvind Youth Brands.
Arvind Youth Brands operates several youth and casual wear labels in India and was set up as a joint venture between Arvind Fashions and Flipkart to tap into the fast-growing youth apparel segment. With this acquisition, Arvind Fashions will increase its stake to 100%, allowing it to streamline decision-making and align the business more closely with its broader brand and retail strategy.
The company said the transaction is part of its ongoing portfolio rationalisation efforts, aimed at sharpening focus on core brands and improving operational efficiency. Full ownership is expected to provide greater flexibility in product development, distribution and channel strategy, especially as consumer demand increasingly shifts towards omni-channel retailing.
Arvind Fashions added in the Monday statement that the acquisition will not materially impact its financial position, and the company will continue to invest in strengthening its presence across premium and mass youth categories. The deal is subject to customary approvals and is expected to be completed within the current financial year.