Arvind Fashions to buy out Flipkart’s 31.25% stake in Youth Brands JV

CHENNAI: Arvind Fashions on Monday announced that it will acquire a 31.25% stake held by Flipkart in Arvind Youth Brands, a move that will give the apparel maker full ownership of the youth-focused business. The transaction marks an exit for Flipkart from the joint venture and consolidates Arvind Fashions’ control over the brands housed under Arvind Youth Brands.

Arvind Youth Brands operates several youth and casual wear labels in India and was set up as a joint venture between Arvind Fashions and Flipkart to tap into the fast-growing youth apparel segment. With this acquisition, Arvind Fashions will increase its stake to 100%, allowing it to streamline decision-making and align the business more closely with its broader brand and retail strategy.