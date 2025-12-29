RBI to issue stricter guidelines to prevent mis-selling, will review loan recovery methods

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank is planning to issue a comprehensive set of norms on advertising, marketing and sales to the entities under its watch to help prevent rising instances of mis-selling of financial products and services to consumers.

The regulator said its focus on digital frauds, customer protection, and cybersecurity will also go up in the coming days.

“Mis-selling of financial products and services by regulated entities has significant consequences for both customers as well as the financial sector. Hence, it is proposed to issue comprehensive instructions to different categories of regulated entities on advertising, marketing and sales of financial products/ services, including aspects related to prevention of mis-selling,” the central bank said in its report on trends and progress of banking in 2024-25, released Monday.

“Further, it is proposed to review the extant instructions on conduct related matters associated with engagement of recovery agents and recovery of loans, and issue harmonised instructions in this regard,” the RBI said.

On digital frauds, the report said the Reserve Bank continues to work with stakeholders, including the Union home ministry, to develop and operationalise measures to curb cyber-enabled fraud and strengthen customer protection.

"Regulated entities need to put in place robust internal controls, ensure sufficient grievance redress officers at all levels, and enhance digital financial literacy to address digital frauds," the report said.

Recent initiatives by the Reserve Bank in this regard include the development of MuleHunter.ai to facilitate system-wide learning to identify and flag potential mule accounts. This has been implemented across 23 banks as of December 17, 2025, it added.

“Building on several customer protection measures implemented so far, the Reserve Bank announced a principle-based framework on authentication of digital transactions, while exclusive internet domains and designated numbering series were introduced for REs to reduce cyber security threats," it said.

“The Reserve Bank continues to work with stakeholders, including the Union home ministry, to develop and operationalise measures to curb digital and cyber-enabled fraud and strengthen customer protection. Regulated entities need to put in place robust internal controls, ensure sufficient grievance redress officers at all levels, and enhance digital financial literacy to address digital frauds,” the central bank said.

Another step is the digital payments intelligence platform (DPIP) to leverage AI to flag risky transactions and share intelligence for fraud detection and prevention.