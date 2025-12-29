Sensex slides 346 points, Nifty slips below 26,000 as year-end caution grips markets

Market breadth was weak, with declines outpacing advances across the broader market. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks also ended in the red, indicating that the pressure was not limited to frontline indices. Selling was particularly visible in information technology, automobile, pharmaceutical and real estate stocks, which weighed heavily on overall sentiment. IT shares came under pressure amid concerns over global demand visibility and currency movements, while auto and realty stocks saw profit booking after recent gains.

In contrast, select pockets of strength were visible in defensive and consumption-oriented stocks. FMCG shares showed resilience as investors sought stability, while some PSU bank and media stocks managed modest gains, helping limit deeper losses. However, these gains were insufficient to offset the broader weakness seen across cyclical and growth-oriented segments.

Heavyweight stocks played a key role in dragging the indices lower. Shares of major IT companies, infrastructure players and power utilities declined, reflecting a combination of valuation concerns and risk-off positioning. On the other hand, a few large consumer names and metal stocks provided limited support as investors selectively accumulated stocks perceived to be relatively insulated from near-term volatility.

"While Indian equity markets closed lower, the broader structure continues to reflect a consolidation-driven phase rather than a structural breakdown. Strong liquidity support from domestic investors, coupled with resilient domestic macro fundamentals, is providing downside protection even as global uncertainties around interest rates and geopolitics continue to restrain aggressive risk-taking," says R Ponmudi, CEO, Enrich Money, a leading Chennai-based brokerage.

The Nifty 50 slipped below the psychological 26,000 mark and its 20-day EMA, extending losses by nearly 100 points amid heightened volatility ahead of the monthly F&O expiry. The index formed bearish candlestick structures, reflecting near-term selling pressure, although it continues to hover around key short-term moving averages for now. Importantly, Nifty has filled the earlier gap between 25,960 and 26,080 (formed on December 22), which reduces immediate gap-related risk and brings price action back into a consolidation framework, adds Ponmudi.