Spot price of silver hit an all-time high at $82.95 an ounce

This rally comes amidst the metals gaining sharply in the last week to the tune of 3.8% (gold) and over 14% for silver. Gold futures climbed to a record high of $4,581.30/ounce on the CME last weekend, while silver futures surged to nearly $79.70/ounce, marking the largest one-week dollar gain on record for silver. In the domestic market, the silver futures on MCX peaked at Rs 2,53,280/kg of 999 purity, up 5.63% from its previous close at Rs 2,39,787 while gold futures peaked at Rs 1,39,940/10 grams last week, marking the seventh consecutive positive weekly close.

The parabolic rise of the white metal has been reinforced by speculative inflows and lingering supply dislocations across key trading hubs following the historic short squeeze in October. China’s export curbs from next month have further strengthened the structural bullish outlook. But in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala, the metal was spot trading at Rs 2,73,900, while in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru the spot metal was quoting Rs 2,50,900, according to the price quoted by Goodreturns.

According to Renisha Chainani, head of research at Augmont Enterprises, silver has crossed the $80.0z mark (Rs 2,50,000) mark last week—which is up 16% last week, 40% this month, and 175% in 2025.

“This rise has been fueled by speculative inflows, residual supply disruptions from an October short squeeze, central bank buying, ETF inflows, and three US Fed rate cuts, with markets gradually pricing in another easing in 2026,” she said.

She further said that gold has already touched the target resistance of $4,575 (Rs 1,40,000) and prices are likely to consolidate here. Bull trend can continue until prices are trading above $4,450 (Rs 1,36,000).Similarly, silver too has touched the target resistance of $75 (Rs 235,000) and $80 (Rs 2,50,000) and there is more likelihood of consolidating from here after this sharp run-up.

Bull trend can continue until prices are trading above $75 (Rs 2,40,000).International gold support level is seen at $4450/oz and resistance is at $4575/oz, the same for domestic prices is at Rs 1,36,000/10 gm and Rs 1,40,500/10 gm, respectively. Similarly global silver support level is : $75/oz and resistance level is at $82.5/oz and the domestic prices respectively are seen at Rs 2,40,000/kg and Rs 2,54,000/kg, Chainani said.

Following a marginal decline in the international prices of gold, its February delivery was quoting Rs 14,171 /g. down Rs 71 from Rs 14,242 on MCX while the silver March delivery was quoting Rs 2,46,062, up Rs 6,275/kg or 2.62% on MCX. According to Goldman Sachs, gold, which is regarded as an effective hedge against inflation, as much as 70% of global institutional investors expect gold prices to increase further next year and many analysts have the near–term target at $5,000/oz.

Meanwhile, from a market capitalization point of view, silver sits at a market capitalisation of $4.22 trillion, just 8.1% behind Nvidia’s $4.592 trillion, thus overtaking Apple Inc and Alphabet in terms of market capitalization. The white metal is inching towards overtaking Nvidia Corporation to become the world’s second-most valued asset after gold, which commands a market capitalisation of $31.598 trillion, as of December 26, 2025).