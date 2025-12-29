Virgin Atlantic increases London-Bengaluru services to 11 flights per week

Experiencing strong demand, Virgin Atlantic is increasing services between London Heathrow and Bengaluru from 7 to 11 flights per week in January, February and March 2026. This, according to the global airline, will strengthen links between the UK and India while enhancing connectivity across North America.

The additional flights will supplement the airline’s existing daily schedule to Bengaluru, first launched in March 2024 for both customer and cargo operations. Since 2019, Virgin Atlantic has increased capacity to India by 250%, now offering over 500,000 seats annually between the UK and India.

Juha Jaervinen, Chief Commercial Offer, Virgin Atlantic, said, “As one of India’s most dynamic technology and business hubs, it’s fantastic to be able to offer more choice for travellers between Bengaluru and the UK, as well as greater connectivity to North America with our partners, Delta Air Lines and Westjet. Our amazing people look forward to welcoming even more customers on board with our signature service.”