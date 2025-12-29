Virgin Atlantic increases London-Bengaluru services to 11 flights per week

Experiencing strong demand, Virgin Atlantic is increasing services between London Heathrow and Bengaluru from 7 to 11 flights per week in January, February and March 2026. This, according to the global airline, will strengthen links between the UK and India while enhancing connectivity across North America.
The additional flights will supplement the airline’s existing daily schedule to Bengaluru, first launched in March 2024 for both customer and cargo operations. Since 2019, Virgin Atlantic has increased capacity to India by 250%, now offering over 500,000 seats annually between the UK and India.
Juha Jaervinen, Chief Commercial Offer, Virgin Atlantic, said, “As one of India’s most dynamic technology and business hubs, it’s fantastic to be able to offer more choice for travellers between Bengaluru and the UK, as well as greater connectivity to North America with our partners, Delta Air Lines and Westjet. Our amazing people look forward to welcoming even more customers on board with our signature service.”
With India representing Virgin Atlantic’s largest area of growth outside the United States, the enhanced schedule complements the airline’s double daily services from London Heathrow to both Delhi and Mumbai and builds on its partnership with IndiGo, providing connections to 33 destinations across India including Goa, Amritsar and Jaipur, said the airline.
The strengthened service will also offer onward connections via London Heathrow to major cities across North America, including Toronto, Seattle, San Francisco and New York JFK, with Virgin Atlantic and its transatlantic joint venture partner Delta Air Lines.
The Bengaluru service is operated by Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, and 192 Economy seats, plus the airline’s signature Upper Class social space.