Why gold, silver, copper tanked up to 13% after record morning rally?

So far in 2025, by rallying over 192% silver has outshone gold by a wide margin as the yellow metal has rallied around 79% so far only—better than the 74% it had notched up in 1979 which was the best ever annul rally for the yellow metal. The rally was propelled by its designation as a critical mineral by the US, supply constraints, and low inventories amid rising industrial and investment demand.

This rally comes amidst the metals gaining sharply in the last week to the tune of 3.8% (gold) and over 14% for silver. Gold futures climbed to a record high of $4,581.30/ounce on the CME last weekend, while silver futures surged to nearly $79.70/ounce, marking the largest one-week dollar gain on record for silver.

In the domestic market, the silver futures on MCX peaked at Rs 2,53,280/kg of 999 purity early Monday, up 5.63% from its previous close at Rs 2,39,787 while gold futures peaked at Rs 1,39,940/10 grams last week, marking the seventh consecutive positive weekly close.

The rally fizzled out in afternoon trade as the market reacted to reports of a possible end to the Ukraine war following a meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with news of China imposing curbs on silver exports from January 1. Adding to the pressure, major Western exchanges raised margin requirements on silver futures by $5,000 to $25,000 per lot, triggering fresh caution among traders.

Accordingly, gold futures with February expiry fell around 2% after nearing their lifetime high levels to fell to Rs 1,37,646/10 grams while April and June contracts also fell nearly 2% after hitting fresh all-time highs earlier during the day.

Silver, which has rallied the most, fell more sharply with March futures plunging 8% after hitting a fresh lifetime high to Rs 2,53,280/kilogram. The futures contracts with May and July expiries also erased all gains, falling 9% and 10% respectively after hitting fresh lifetime highs during the day.