Hyundai forays into commercial mobility segment with the launch of Prime Taxi Range

Customers can book the Hyundai Prime Taxi range by paying a booking amount of Rs 5,000 at any Hyundai showroom across India. Both Prime HB and Prime SD are available with 1.2L Kappa 4-cylinder engine (Petrol + CNG). Hyundai Prime range offers exceptional fuel efficiency of 28.40 km/kg for Prime SD and 27.32 km/kg for Prime HB6.

Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO designate at HMIL said, “Fleet operators and taxi drivers look for vehicles that deliver maximum uptime, predictable maintenance and low operating costs, and the Hyundai Prime range has been developed precisely with these priorities in mind. Backed by Hyundai’s extensive service network, attractive warranty, maintenance packages, low cost of ownership and flexible finance solutions, Prime HB and Prime SD will enable our commercial customers to enhance earnings while offering safe and comfortable mobility to passengers.“

Both models come with special extended warranty packages of 4th and 5th year / 180,000 KMs (whichsoever earlier) for high running vehicles, ensuring predictable maintenance and lower total cost of ownership (at 47 paise / km5).