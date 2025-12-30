Indian stocks drift at the close amid thin volumes, mixed cues

Some individual counters bucked the broader trend, with financial services and credit-linked stocks performing better than average, even as technology and consumer companies underperformed slightly. This reflected differentiated stock-specific drivers and investor preference for certain segments amid the cautious market environment.

Analysts observed that with the Nifty unable to regain momentum above near-term resistance levels and both indices remaining confined to narrow ranges, markets were likely in a consolidation phase at year-end. Technical indicators pointed to a modest bearish bias in the very short term, driven by the inability of benchmarks to sustain gains above key thresholds. Market observers suggested that without fresh catalysts, including clearer global macroeconomic signals or significant domestic policy developments, markets might continue to trade sideways in the remaining few sessions of the calendar year.

"The Nifty witnessed a volatile yet range-bound session today. After opening weak and slipping to an intraday low of 25,878, the index rebounded sharply to test 25,976, briefly moving above the previous session’s close. However, higher levels attracted immediate profit booking, dragging the index back below 25,900. Strong buying interest once again emerged near the day’s lows, enabling Nifty to recover and settle almost flat, close to the prior day’s closing level," said R Ponmudi, CEO of leading brokerage Enrich Money.

Momentum indicators continue to reflect indecision. The RSI remains steady at 49, indicating a neutral setup with no clear directional dominance. A sustained close above 26,100 is required to revive bullish momentum and open the path toward lifetime highs. Conversely, a decisive breakdown below the current support zone could extend the decline toward 25,700. In the near term, the trend remains range-bound with a mild bearish bias, as the index trades below the 20-DEMA, though the broader structure stays intact above 25,800.