Indian stocks drift at the close amid thin volumes, mixed cues

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets on Tuesday (December 30) finished the session with only marginal changes, reflecting a cautious mood among investors as the year drew to a close. The two major benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50, both ended slightly lower after a day of choppy trading and subdued activity. The Sensex closed down around 20 points, a fractional decline of about 0.02 percent, while the Nifty 50 slipped approximately 3 points, falling roughly 0.01 percent from its previous close.
This left both indices hovering just below key psychological levels, with the Nifty settling below the 25,950 mark and the Sensex remaining under the 85,000 threshold at the close of transactions. The overall movement was subdued, and the slight losses were emblematic of broader indecision in markets, with many investors opting to stay on the sidelines amid thin year-end liquidity and limited fresh triggers to drive strong directional moves.
The tone of trade was influenced by several cross-currents. On one hand, domestic investors had witnessed significant gains through the year, with wealth on Dalal Street expanding substantially in 2025, supported by a broadly resilient economy and stock market performance. On the other hand, mixed global cues and continued foreign institutional investor selling weighed on sentiment, keeping upward momentum in check.
Foreign funds had continued to withdraw capital, which slowed the pace of advances seen earlier in the week and contributed to a string of modest declines for the market benchmarks. In addition, trading volumes remained light, a common feature of the final full trading day of the year, when many institutional players reduce participation until activity resumes in the new calendar year.
Sector action was uneven, with select cyclical names and select large-caps showing pockets of strength even as broader market breadth lagged. Auto and metal stocks showed relative resilience, contributing modest gains within their segments, while healthcare, consumer durables and some defensive-oriented stocks weighed on the Nifty’s performance.
Some individual counters bucked the broader trend, with financial services and credit-linked stocks performing better than average, even as technology and consumer companies underperformed slightly. This reflected differentiated stock-specific drivers and investor preference for certain segments amid the cautious market environment.
Analysts observed that with the Nifty unable to regain momentum above near-term resistance levels and both indices remaining confined to narrow ranges, markets were likely in a consolidation phase at year-end. Technical indicators pointed to a modest bearish bias in the very short term, driven by the inability of benchmarks to sustain gains above key thresholds. Market observers suggested that without fresh catalysts, including clearer global macroeconomic signals or significant domestic policy developments, markets might continue to trade sideways in the remaining few sessions of the calendar year.
"The Nifty witnessed a volatile yet range-bound session today. After opening weak and slipping to an intraday low of 25,878, the index rebounded sharply to test 25,976, briefly moving above the previous session’s close. However, higher levels attracted immediate profit booking, dragging the index back below 25,900. Strong buying interest once again emerged near the day’s lows, enabling Nifty to recover and settle almost flat, close to the prior day’s closing level," said R Ponmudi, CEO of leading brokerage Enrich Money.
Momentum indicators continue to reflect indecision. The RSI remains steady at 49, indicating a neutral setup with no clear directional dominance. A sustained close above 26,100 is required to revive bullish momentum and open the path toward lifetime highs. Conversely, a decisive breakdown below the current support zone could extend the decline toward 25,700. In the near term, the trend remains range-bound with a mild bearish bias, as the index trades below the 20-DEMA, though the broader structure stays intact above 25,800.
The broader macro backdrop also played a role in shaping sentiment. The Indian rupee held relatively steady against the US dollar, trading in a narrow range with some stability provided by central bank support near key levels. However, volatility in currency and commodity markets, coupled with uncertainty around foreign capital flows, kept institutional investors cautious in their approach. With the liquidity environment subdued and many market participants focused on portfolio rebalancing ahead of quarter-end and year-end reporting, the lack of a decisive trend highlighted the market’s tentative stance.
Analysts added that investors demonstrated selective interest in certain sectors while booking profits or remaining cautious elsewhere. The slight downturn in major benchmarks underscored lingering concerns over foreign outflows and a lack of fresh positive triggers, even as domestic market resilience over the broader year remained evident. Going forward, market direction in early 2026 is likely to hinge on renewed participation from institutional traders, clearer global economic signals and fresh domestic catalysts to break the current range-bound pattern.