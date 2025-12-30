IndiGo slapped with Rs 458 crore GST demand

The order has been passed under Section 74 of Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 for FY-2018-19 to FY 2022-23.

“GST department has passed an order imposing GST demand along with interest and penalty on compensation received from foreign supplier and denial of Input Tax credit. The Company strongly believes that the order passed by the GST department is erroneous and not in accordance with law, backed by advice from external tax advisors,” said InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, IndiGo’s parent firm.

Accordingly, the company said that it will contest the same and shall take appropriate legal remedies against the aforesaid order. The Company is already in appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals) in similar matter for FY2017-18.