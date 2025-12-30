US LPG imports force rethink of cooking gas subsidy formula

Under the new supply arrangements, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will collectively import around 2.2 million tonnes of LPG annually from the US beginning in 2026. While this accounts for roughly a tenth of India’s total LPG imports, it is large enough to materially influence the cost structure of oil marketing companies, especially during periods when global prices are volatile. US LPG is typically economical only when offered at deep discounts to offset the higher trans-Atlantic freight, and these discounts are not always available. When prices rise or discounts narrow, the gap between the benchmark used for subsidy calculations and the actual cost incurred by companies widens.

This mismatch has implications for both government finances and the balance sheets of oil marketing companies. Domestic LPG prices are politically sensitive and have remained largely unchanged for extended periods despite fluctuations in global energy markets. When companies are forced to sell cylinders below cost, they accumulate under-recoveries that are later compensated by the government through budgetary support. A formula that understates the true cost of imports risks increasing these under-recoveries, eventually translating into larger compensation payouts from the exchequer.

Officials familiar with the discussions indicate that any revision of the subsidy formula would aim to better align it with the evolving import mix rather than trigger an immediate increase in consumer prices. The government is keenly aware that LPG affordability is critical for millions of households, particularly beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, for whom even small price increases can affect consumption patterns. As a result, policymakers are likely to tread cautiously, balancing fiscal realism with social considerations.

From a broader perspective, the push to import LPG from the US is also tied to India’s strategic objective of diversifying energy supplies and deepening trade ties with Washington. US suppliers have abundant LPG availability, and long-term contracts provide a measure of supply security. However, this diversification comes at a cost, and the debate over the subsidy formula underscores the trade-offs involved in reducing dependence on a single region.

For oil marketing companies, a revised formula that factors in alternative benchmarks and higher freight costs would provide greater clarity and reduce uncertainty around future compensation. For the government, it would mean more transparent accounting of subsidy liabilities, even if it results in higher outlays during periods of elevated global prices. The final shape of the revised formula, if approved, will therefore be closely watched by markets, energy companies and consumers alike, as it will signal how India plans to manage the rising complexity of its energy imports while keeping household fuel affordable.