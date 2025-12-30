Year-end lull keeps Dalal Street range-bound at midday

One of the dominant themes influencing sentiment was continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling. Foreign funds have been net sellers in recent sessions, contributing to downward pressure on the market and fueling concerns over sustained outflows at a time when global cues remain mixed. Although domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have stepped in to provide some counterbalance through selective purchases, their support has not been sufficient to spark a broad market recovery.

Within the market, stock-specific action remained noticeable despite the broader weakness. Certain names, particularly in the commodity and financial segments, drew trading interest. Some mid-to large-cap stocks with recent strong performance continued to attract attention, while others lagged amid sectoral rotations and profit-booking.

The currency market reflected similar lack of directional conviction. The Indian rupee traded in a narrow range against the US dollar, with modest fluctuations around the 90 level as participants awaited clearer directional cues. Low hedging activity and reduced corporate participation, typical of year-end, contributed to the subdued forex backdrop.

Analysts point out that the subdued midday trend is consistent with broader global patterns seen in Asian markets today, where thin volumes and the absence of major news drivers have kept equity trading ranges relatively tight. With 2025 drawing to a close and major economic data sparse, traders appeared to be positioning cautiously ahead of the New Year and the upcoming monthly index expiries.

Looking ahead, many market participants are waiting for fresh triggers that could reinvigorate trade activity. Key domestic economic announcements, corporate earnings cues, and any shift in foreign fund flows are likely to be watched closely when volume returns in early January. For now, the lack of conviction in both directions at midday underscores an environment where investors prefer to sit on the sidelines rather than commit to aggressive strategies in thin trade conditions.