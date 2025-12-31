27% of US immigrants avoid travel amid enforcement worries: Survey

What stands out is that this caution is being expressed by immigrants who are legally entitled to live and work in the US. Green card holders, in particular, reported worries about prolonged scrutiny during re-entry into the country or unexpected complications while their status is verified. These concerns appear to have been reinforced by reports of stricter enforcement and uneven application of immigration procedures, weakening confidence that legal status alone guarantees smooth and trouble-free travel.

The impact of this behaviour goes beyond personal inconvenience. Reduced mobility can limit job opportunities, especially in professions that require travel for work, training or conferences. It can also disrupt family and social ties, making it harder for immigrants to visit relatives in other states or maintain connections with family members abroad. Over time, this can contribute to a sense of isolation and insecurity.

From a broader perspective, the findings suggest a spillover effect from immigration enforcement measures. Policies aimed at addressing undocumented migration appear to be influencing the behaviour of legally resident immigrants as well, creating a chilling effect on routine activities such as travel. This dynamic raises questions about trust in institutions and the long-term implications for integration and participation in public life.

Overall, the survey highlights how uncertainty around immigration enforcement is shaping daily choices for a significant share of immigrants in the US. When more than one in four people with immigrant backgrounds feel compelled to restrict their movement, it underscores the depth of concern within these communities. How policymakers address these fears will play a key role in determining whether immigrants feel secure and confident in exercising the rights that come with lawful residence.