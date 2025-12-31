EAEU FTA: Indian team to visit Russia in February for second round of talks

The negotiating team from India is likely to visit Russia in February for the second round of Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement (EAEU FTA) after the Union Budget 2026, confirmed a source from the Ministry of Commerce, aware of the matter. While Russia has already relaxed some of the import requirements for the Indian exports, one of the major focus of the discussions will be around the non-tariff barriers for Indian exporters, said the source.



“Maybe in end of February after the budget session, (we will go) for the second round. We will constantly pursue that till that time we are not confident of the NTBs (non-tariff barriers),” said the official.

Currently, Russia has relaxed a lot of import restrictions on the Indian marine products. As highlighted by the official, Indian exporters often struggle as there are separate set of Eurasian standards and a separate set of Russian standards for the imports. “Some products have European Commission standards, some products have Russian standards and our exporters don't know which standard will be used on which product,” said the official.

