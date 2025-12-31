Equities, gold to remain attractive; rupee may stay under pressure

Falling inflation, a boost to consumption from GST rate rationalisation, improving corporate earnings and a steadier pace of economic growth are expected to support markets in the New Year. However, unresolved global issues could continue to inject volatility into domestic assets.

After closing 2025 with its strongest-ever performance, the IPO market is poised for an even bigger year ahead. Meanwhile, the rupee — Asia’s worst-performing currency in 2025— may remain under stress amid foreign fund outflows and uncertainty over a US-India trade deal. Precious metals, which delivered historic gains last year, are expected to scale fresh highs.

Market logs nearly 10% gain in 2025

Indian equities extended their winning streak to a tenth consecutive year in 2025. The benchmark indices—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50—rose close to 10% despite global headwinds and record foreign investor selling.

The Sensex surged over 9%, or 7,080 points, during the year to close at 85,220.60, while the Nifty50 advanced 2,485 points, or 10.5%, to end at 26,129.60. The broader market underperformed, with the Nifty MidCap 100 gaining 5.7% and the Nifty SmallCap 100 declining 5.6%.

Investors’ wealth grew by nearly ₹33 lakh crore in 2025 as the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose from ₹443.47 lakh crore to ₹476.30 lakh crore. Strong domestic participation, resilient fundamentals and lower crude prices supported market momentum. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) poured over ₹7 lakh crore into equities, cushioning the impact of foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows of ₹1.44 lakh crore in the cash market.

Looking ahead to 2026, analysts believe easing geopolitical risks, moderating tariff tensions and better earnings growth could revive foreign investor interest. However, uncertainty around the US-India trade deal, potential rupee depreciation and risks of a yen carry trade reversal amid rising Japanese bond yields may cap upside.

IPO market set for a bigger show

The primary market ended 2025 on a record-breaking note, raising nearly ₹1.9 lakh crore through about 380 IPOs—well above the 2024 record of ₹1.68 lakh crore. The momentum is expected to accelerate further in 2026, with fundraising estimates pegged at around ₹2.65 lakh crore.

Nearly 100 companies already have Sebi approval for IPOs worth over ₹1.25 lakh crore, while more than 100 firms are in the process of filing draft papers for issues totalling about ₹1.40 lakh crore. Big-ticket names waiting in the wings include Reliance Jio Platforms, Flipkart, NSE and PhonePe.

January alone could see over ₹40,000 crore raised from around 10 companies. Key issues lined up include Zepto (₹11,000 crore), Horizon Industrial Parks (₹2,700 crore), Coal India arm BCCL (₹1,300 crore), CleanMax Energy (₹5,300 crore), Fractal Analytics (₹4,900 crore) and Prestige Hospitality (₹2,700 crore), among others.