Govt allocates Rs 4,531 crore as Market Access Support for exporters under EPM

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Commerce notified a detailed guideline for the Market Access Support (MAS) scheme under export promotion mission (EPM), allocating Rs 4,531 crore for a tenure of six-year from 2025-26 to 2030-31, including Rs 500 crore for 2025-26. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) confirmed that MAS has been designed to help Indian firms deepen market access in priority and emerging export destinations through structured financial and institutional support.

The MAS cost-sharing has been fixed at 60:40 between the government and industry, while priority sectors with a higher share of MSMEs will receive up to 80% government support. Exporting firms will be eligible for assistance and can participate in up to three buyer-seller meets annually, while MSMEs can avail support for up to four such events in a year. Over the full scheme period, entities can participate in up to nine events, with a higher cap of 15 for MSMEs.