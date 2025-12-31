Govt allocates Rs 4,531 crore as Market Access Support for exporters under EPM

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Commerce notified a detailed guideline for the Market Access Support (MAS) scheme under export promotion mission (EPM), allocating Rs 4,531 crore for a tenure of six-year from 2025-26 to 2030-31, including Rs 500 crore for 2025-26. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) confirmed that MAS has been designed to help Indian firms deepen market access in priority and emerging export destinations through structured financial and institutional support.
The MAS cost-sharing has been fixed at 60:40 between the government and industry, while priority sectors with a higher share of MSMEs will receive up to 80% government support. Exporting firms will be eligible for assistance and can participate in up to three buyer-seller meets annually, while MSMEs can avail support for up to four such events in a year. Over the full scheme period, entities can participate in up to nine events, with a higher cap of 15 for MSMEs.
“A minimum participation of 35% MSMEs has been mandated for supported events, with special prioritisation being accorded to new geographies and smaller markets to encourage export diversification. Delegation size has been benchmarked at a minimum of 50 participants, with flexibility provided based on market conditions and strategic relevance,” said Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary, DGFT, in an interaction with the media on Thursday.
The government will also clear pending dues of around Rs 330 crore to exporters under the earlier Market Access Initiative (MAI), providing relief to firms that had awaited reimbursements. Priority sectors under MAS include services such as tourism, healthcare, logistics, finance, legal, communication, construction, environmental and education services. On the goods side, coverage extends to agriculture and marine products, handicrafts and handlooms, AYUSH and GI-tagged products, leather, toys, natural fibres, telecom, defence and emerging technology segments.
The guidelines follow the Cabinet’s approval in November 2025 of the broader export promotion framework with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for 2025-26 to 2030-31, especially for MSMEs and labour-intensive sectors.