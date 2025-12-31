India imposes 11–12% safeguard duty on select steel imports for three years

NEW DELHI: India has imposed a safeguard duty of 11–12% on select steel imports for a period of three years, as a measure to protect the domestic industry from the dumping of the low-priced overseas shipments, particularly from China, Nepal and Vietnam, notified finance ministry on Tuesday.

Under the order, there will be a levy of 12% in the first year, 11.5% in the second year, and 11% in the third year. However, the levy will not apply to

specialised steel products, including stainless steel, reflecting concerns over availability of niche grades used by downstream industries. Also, it will not be applicable to some developing countries. The steel ministry has repeatedly flagged risks posed by cheap and sub-standard imports, arguing that they distort the market and undermine domestic capacity.