Oyo parent firm files papers with Sebi to launch Rs 6,650 crore IPO

Prism, the parent company of hospitality firm Oyo, has filed preliminary papers with market regulator Sebi to raise Rs 6,650 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) using a confidential route. According to sources familiar with the development, the public offering is expected to value the company in the range of $7-8 billion.

At the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on December 20, shareholders approved the proposal to undertake the IPO, providing the company with the flexibility to access public markets at an appropriate time.

Shareholders also approved a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1 fully paid-up equity share for every 19 existing equity shares held, with December 5, 2025 fixed as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. The resolutions were approved by an overwhelming majority of shareholders, according to sources.

The move by Oyo comes amid improving sentiment in India's public markets, as technology companies increasingly prepare for listings with a renewed focus on profitability and capital efficiency.