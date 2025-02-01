India Inc warned against overuse of AI

BENGALURU: As OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the recent ‘R1’ low-cost AI model by Chinese firm DeepSeek have raised concerns about the future of jobs, the Economic Survey stresses on skilling employees so that artificial intelligence (AI) can augment their efforts rather than replacing them.

It states that it is time for India to build necessary institutions that will minimise disruptions and maximise societal benefits. It also asks the corporate sector to display a high degree of social responsibility.

“If companies do not optimise the introduction of AI over a longer horizon and do not handle it with sensitivity, the demand for policy intervention and the demand on fiscal resources to compensate will be irresistible,” it states. AI must be introduced with sensitivity to the country’s needs.

It adds that capacity and institution building is the need of the hour for India to capitalise on the opportunity that lies ahead. While some level of work displacement is inevitable, the survey points out that policymakers, academia, and the private sector should work together to raise the overall quality of human capital in India.