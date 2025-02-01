Sugar production is expected to be 49 lakh tonnes less than the previous year

“This year’s season is facing unusual circumstances due to the changing weather cycle,” said Harshvardhan Patil, President of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF).

“After the drought-like conditions earlier, excessive rain followed, and in some areas, the standing sugarcane has flowered in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka. As a result, the growth of sugarcane has slowed, and its sugar content has decreased. This is expected to cause the crushing season in these areas to end earlier than anticipated,” Patil added.

Consequently, there are signs of a reduction in the initially expected sugar production by the end of the season.

State-wise production data shows that Uttar Pradesh has produced 93 LT, down from 98 LT last year. Maharashtra has produced 86 LT so far, 1 LT less than last year. Karnataka has produced 41 LT, which is 5 LT lower than last year, while other states have contributed 50 LT, which is either higher or the same as last year.

However, the government has allowed the export of 10 LT of sugar and increased the price of ethanol, which is expected to have a favorable impact on the sugar industry.

“It will help factories settle their outstanding bills with sugarcane growers and ensure that other ancillary expenses can be paid on time,” said Patil.