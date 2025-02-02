How the Makhana Board announced in the Budget will help Bihar farmers?

Political Significance Ahead of Elections

The formation of the Makhana Board is not just an economic move; it also carries significant political weight, especially ahead of Bihar’s upcoming legislative elections. The farming and harvesting of makhana is primarily done by the Mallah community, a group that constitutes around 2.6% of the state's population and has long been one of the most impoverished communities in Bihar. This announcement directly targets this community, offering a much-needed economic boost.

The Mallah community has been politically significant in Bihar, especially following the 2020 assembly elections when the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which represents this community, allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the party later shifted alliances to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the opposition bloc. The Makhana Board announcement, therefore, can also be seen as a direct attempt to win the support of the Mallah community, offering them tangible benefits in the form of better market conditions and job creation.