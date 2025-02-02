Trump effect: why Harley-Davidson bikes could become cheaper in India

Following the Union Budget 2025 announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, India has moved to reduce import duties on high-end motorcycles and luxury cars. This shift is seen as a significant boost for American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson, especially as it aligns with the long-standing demands of US President Donald Trump, who has been vocal about lowering trade barriers on US-made products.

Good News for Bike Enthusiasts

Bike lovers across India can now look forward to more affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycles as the import duties on high-engine capacity bikes have been reduced. The move, expected to lower the overall price of these iconic motorcycles, is set to make them more accessible to a wider audience.

The import duty on motorcycles with engine capacities up to 1,600 cc, which are imported as completely built-up (CBU) units, has been slashed from 50% to 40%. For larger bikes exceeding 1,600 cc, the reduction is even greater.

Moreover, the duties on semi-knocked down (SKD) kits have been reduced from 25% to 20%, and the tax on completely knocked down (CKD) units is now 10%, down from 15%.

This tariff reduction is expected to have a major impact on Harley-Davidson, which is known for its high-powered bikes. The lower taxes are likely to drive up sales, expanding the brand’s market share in India.