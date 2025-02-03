City Union Bank posts 13% growth in Q3 net profit

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu-based City Union Bank has reported a 13% increase in net profit of Rs 286 crore in the third quarter of 2024-25. The profit for the nine-month period of FY25 is at Rs 836 crore compared to Rs 761 crore in the same period last year, showing a 10% growth.

The bank earned Net Interest Income of Rs 588 crore in the third quarter, registering a 14% growth compared to Rs 515 crore in the same period last year. For 9 months ended FY25, the NII had grown by 9 % and stood at Rs 1,715 crore as against Rs 1,577 crore in the corresponding period last year. Non interest income of the bank was at Rs 228 crore as against Rs 193 crore a year ago, registering 18% growth. The bank made a provision of Rs 402 crore as of 31 December 2024 as against R404 crore in the corresponding period last year.