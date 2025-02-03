Foreigners to pay LTCG tax on par with local investors

MUMBAI: The budget has taken away the lower capital gains tax rate that foreign funds (foreign portfolio investors) enjoyed over the locals by bringing them on par with the latter who are taxed at 12.5%.

Foreign investors were paying only 10% in capital gains on their profits made from sale of listed bonds, debentures, preference shares, and unlisted securities. The goal is to make the tax rate for non-residents the same as the rate for residents.

Announcing the changes, the finance minister said in her budget speech that the revised long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) for foreign portfolio investors will be 12.5% from April 1, 2026 and not from this April, which is when budget proposals get kicked in.