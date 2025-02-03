Tata Communications gets RBI nod to sell ATM biz to Australian firm Findi

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has approved the full sale of Tata Communications Payment Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Communications that operates brown label ATMs, to Findi, an Australia-based brown label ATM operator, for ₹405 crore.

In a Monday statement, Findi said the acquisition will be carried out through its majority-owned Indian subsidiary Transaction Solutions International India and post-deal the number of its brown label ATM network in the country will jump to over 12,000 from 7,500 now.

The Tatas were the first to launch brown label ATMs in the country under the label of Indicash. Findi, which is traded on the Australian stock exchange, operates its ATMs under the brand name of FindiPay.

The RBI approval came after the Findi increased the offer by Rs 75 crore from the initial offer of Rs 330 crore initially offered in November 2024, the statement added.