What does Budget 2025 mean to your money

The Union Budget 2025 presents an excellent opportunity for you. It is a wonderful time to review your finances and make a projection for the year ahead. That is similar to the announcement Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made on Saturday.

She presented an income and expenditure statement for the year gone by. She also touched upon estimates for the financial year ahead. She demonstrated an action plan to plug economic gaps and take relevant measures to stimulate growth. Her team worked to allocate resources based on the global and domestic macroeconomic picture.

Two markets react immediately to the Budget. While equity markets reacted benignly to the finance minister’s speech, bond markets were shut on Saturday. Both markets want the government to be fiscally prudent and manage the government borrowing programme efficiently so that there is money in the banking system for businesses to stimulate growth. Analysts’ reactions to the credibility of the government data were positive.

That means the government may have just ticked the right boxes. Overall, the Budget anticipates pressure on growth and outlines risks due to geo-politics in 2025-26. There are two ways the Budget affects you. First is as a taxpayer and saver, and second, as an investor.