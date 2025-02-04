Budget puts focus back on manufacturing sector

NEW DELHI: In its effort to strengthen India’s manufacturing sector and achieve self-reliance, the Budget 2025-26 has come up with a series of measures to boost local manufacturing. At the heart of the budget lies the National Manufacturing Mission, a program designed to give a fresh push to industries of all sizes—small, medium, and large.

“The continued impetus to the industrial sector through the new announcement, coupled with increased share of manufacturing activity for India, signals strong growth potential. Along with tax rebates, a focused approach will be key to building a resilient and competitive manufacturing ecosystem.

The government’s sustained emphasis on expanding the market share of manufacturing is encouraging,” said Ashraya Rao, Partner, Khaitan & Co. Industrialist and executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland, Dheeraj Hinduja said the launch of the National Manufacturing Mission will support the sector by providing crucial policy backing, execution plans, and a governance and monitoring framework.