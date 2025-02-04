Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal commits Rs 10K crore investment on Krutrim 

Mobility company Ola’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday announced the launch of the Krutrim AI Labs to develop artificial intelligence (AI) specifically designed for India. As part of this initiative, Aggarwal has committed an initial investment of Rs 2,000 crore (debt plus equity), with a larger commitment of Rs 10,000 crore by next year.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Aggarwal said that Krutrim AI Lab will address challenges related to Indic languages, data scarcity, and cultural context.
“While we’ve been working on AI for a year, today we’re releasing our work to the open source community and also publishing a bunch of technical reports. Our focus is on developing AI for India - to make AI better on Indian languages, data scarcity, cultural context etc,” stated Aggarwal.
Aggarwal said that Krutrim has grown quickly in just a year but India still has a long way to go in AI. “We’re nowhere close to global benchmarks yet but have made good progress in 1 year. And by open sourcing our models, we hope the entire Indian AI community collaborates to create a world class Indian AI ecosystem. We’re still learning to walk before we can run, hopefully within this year!” he said.
Aggarwal’s move to open source Krutrim's AI models comes amid a sudden rise in the popularity of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which has disrupted the global tech industry with its cost-effective open-source models.
Aggarwal also said that Krutrim is building India’s first GB200 AI supercomputer in partnership with NVIDIA. The supercomputer is expected to be ready by March and aims to become India’s largest AI supercomputer by the end of the year.