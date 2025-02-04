Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal commits Rs 10K crore investment on Krutrim 

Mobility company Ola’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday announced the launch of the Krutrim AI Labs to develop artificial intelligence (AI) specifically designed for India. As part of this initiative, Aggarwal has committed an initial investment of Rs 2,000 crore (debt plus equity), with a larger commitment of Rs 10,000 crore by next year.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Aggarwal said that Krutrim AI Lab will address challenges related to Indic languages, data scarcity, and cultural context.

“While we’ve been working on AI for a year, today we’re releasing our work to the open source community and also publishing a bunch of technical reports. Our focus is on developing AI for India - to make AI better on Indian languages, data scarcity, cultural context etc,” stated Aggarwal.