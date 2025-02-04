SMPP, Brigade Hotel, Kumar Arch Tech and five others get Sebi nod for IPO 

Eight firms including SMPP, Brigade Hotel and Kumar Arch Tech have received approval from capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise over a combined Rs 6,500 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs). Other firms that have received Sebi's approval include Solarworld Energy Solutions, Indogulf Cropsciences, Globe Civil Projects, Aditya Infotech, and Prostarm Info Systems.
The SEBI had received preliminary IPO documents from these firms between October and November, and issued its observations during January 28-31.
Eclipsing the extreme volatility seen in the secondary market, India’s IPO market has remained robust so far in the calendar year 2025. According to BSE, 23 IPOs have been launched so far this year – 7 in the mainboard and 16 in the BSE SME Segment.
Defence equipment manufacturer SMPP will be launching a Rs 4,000-crore IPO which includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 580 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 3,420 crore by promoter Shiv Chand Kansal. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised primarily for capital expenditure of Rs 437 crore. The remaining amount will be allocated for general corporate purposes.
Brigade Hotel Ventures, a fully-owned subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based realty major Brigade Group, is looking to raise Rs 900 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares. Proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 481 crore will go towards payment of debt, Rs 412 crore will be allocated to the company and Rs 69 crore to its material subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures Ltd.
Kumar Arch Tech's IPO is a mix of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 240 crore and an OFS of Rs 500 crore by promoters. Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 182.09 crore will be used for investment in subsidiary Taylias Industry Pvt Ltd for financing its capital expenditure requirements for the greenfield project.
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 550 crore and an OFS of Rs 50 crore while Indogulf Cropsciences is aiming to raise Rs 200 crore through fresh issues of shares. Besides, there will be an OFS of up to 38.55 lakh equity shares by selling shareholders.