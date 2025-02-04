Unicorns report 25% surge in hiring in January 2025

BENGALURU: Unicorns have reported a 25% surge in hiring in January 2025 with Hyderabad leading at 74% growth, followed by Chennai at 60%. Unicorns are privately-owned start-ups that have a valuation of over $1 billion.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for January 2025 says the trend spans multiple sectors, with banking and financial Services unicorns showing to 35% growth and IT and Internet/ecommerce unicorns grew by 16% and 18%, respectively.

The report says there has been 4% growth in white collar hiring in January, driven by traditional sectors. While IT hiring remained flattish, emerging tech hubs like Jaipur saw 38% growth in tech hiring. Fresher hiring saw 3% growth last month, boosted by non-IT sectors. The beauty and wellness sector saw 21% growth in fresher hiring, while KPO/research/analytics and hospitality saw growth of 26% and 18%, respectively, in entry-level positions.

Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri said, “In 2024, January had greeted us with disappointing 11% de-growth in hiring. 2025 seems to have started on a positive note.”