Ananya Birla to enter beauty and personal care market

NEW DELHI: Entrepreneur Ananya Birla announced on Wednesday that she is entering the fast-growing beauty and personal care (BPC) market. Ananya Birla, daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, is a director on the board of ABMCPL, the Aditya Birla Group's top strategic body.

Her company plans to launch a range of beauty and personal care brands nationwide throughout 2025, targeting consumers across segments, including makeup, fragrances, and more, through a phased rollout.

A statement from Ananya Birla did not clarify whether her new venture will be integrated into the Aditya Birla Group or operate as an independent entity. Details regarding investment and future strategies are yet to be disclosed.

India’s BPC market is projected to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11% and reach a $34 billion valuation by 2028. Currently, the industry is led by a mix of domestic giants (like HUL, Dabur, and Godrej) and strong international brands, alongside a dynamic influx of digital-native players.

Experts attribute this rapid growth to demographic shifts, rising incomes, digital transformation, and evolving consumer preferences toward natural, innovative, and premium products.