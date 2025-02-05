Ananya Birla to enter beauty and personal care market

NEW DELHI: Entrepreneur Ananya Birla announced on Wednesday that she is entering the fast-growing beauty and personal care (BPC) market. Ananya Birla, daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, is a director on the board of ABMCPL, the Aditya Birla Group's top strategic body.
Her company plans to launch a range of beauty and personal care brands nationwide throughout 2025, targeting consumers across segments, including makeup, fragrances, and more, through a phased rollout.
A statement from Ananya Birla did not clarify whether her new venture will be integrated into the Aditya Birla Group or operate as an independent entity. Details regarding investment and future strategies are yet to be disclosed.
India’s BPC market is projected to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11% and reach a $34 billion valuation by 2028. Currently, the industry is led by a mix of domestic giants (like HUL, Dabur, and Godrej) and strong international brands, alongside a dynamic influx of digital-native players.
Experts attribute this rapid growth to demographic shifts, rising incomes, digital transformation, and evolving consumer preferences toward natural, innovative, and premium products.
Leading business conglomerates in India are increasingly entering the beauty and personal care space. In 2023, Reliance Industries' Isha Ambani launched Tira, a beauty retail platform offering makeup, skincare, and other beauty products. Last month, industry major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced its plan to acquire a 90.5% stake in premium beauty brand Minimalist at a pre-money enterprise value of Rs 2,955 crore.
These trends suggest that in the coming years, the sector will not only expand in size but also become even more segmented and competitive, offering ample opportunities for both established companies and newcomers.
“The beauty industry in India is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and consumers are increasingly seeking products that resonate with their individuality and lifestyle,” said Ananya Birla.
She added, “With greater exposure to global products and knowledge, Indian consumers now demand more from home-grown brands—this venture aims to meet those expectations with authenticity and innovation and bring world-class products to the Indian marketplace.”
The venture would also aim to establish a global footprint. Last year, Aditya Birla Group entered the branded jewellery market with the launch of Novel Jewels.
Ananya Birla, an established singer, also holds positions on the boards of several other Aditya Birla Group companies such as Hindalco, Grasim, and ABFRL.