GCC sector to generate 1 million jobs by CY2030: Report

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are expected to generate 4.25–4.5 lakh new jobs in CY2025, and about 10 lakh jobs by 2030. In its report 'India's Talent Takeoff- The GCC 4.0 story', released on Wednesday, technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services revealed that 35% of GCCs are eyeing 50-100% workforce expansion. It also says, overall, the sector is expected to employ 33 lakh professionals by CY2030.

India has now emerged as the top GCC destination and in the recent Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a national framework will be formulated as guidance to states for promoting GCCs in emerging tier 2 cities. The report states that tier-2,3 cities are cost-effective with untapped talent pools. However, these cities lack large-scale operational support.

There are over 1,710 GCCs in the country and more than 2,975 operational centres as of FY2024, and the sector is generating $64.6 billion in revenue and employing more than 1.9 million professionals. Cities such as Bengaluru, NCR, and Hyderabad house over 120,000 AI/ML professionals, contributing to nearly 60% of the country's tech workforce.

Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services said, “India’s position as a global GCC hub continues to strengthen, with the number of centers expected to grow to 2,100 by 2030, driving a market size nearing $100 billion. As we are gearing up for GCC 4.0, workforce synergies will be of utmost priority."

He added that as hiring in India’s GCCs increases across functions like tech, finance, manufacturing, and sustainability, the need for critical high-demand skills like Financial Services (79%) will lead the way. Marketing & Digital advertising (73%) will also be a priority as businesses adopt a digital-first approach.