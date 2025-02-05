Markets anticipate RBI's first rate cut since May 2020, starting with 25 bps easing

MUMBAI: The Monetary Policy committee (MPC), the lending rate setting panel of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun its three-day monetary policy review meeting. The panel, chaired by the new governor Sanjay Malhotra for the first time, has five of its total six members new to the Committee.

The markets and banking sector analysts are expecting the first repo rate cut in almost five years coming in on Friday, even though the hands of the central bank is nearly tied, barring the budget that did not make any proposals that are expansionary or inflation-inducing or fiscally loose, except the big tax giveaways that can spawn inflation if the beneficiaries get onto a spending/consumption-spree.

The monetary policy committee has kept the rate high at 6.5% for the past 11 review meetings raising it cumulatively 250 bps and stopped raising the repo rate in the February 2023 review when it had increased the rate by 35 bps to 6.50%. The last time RBI reduced the repo rate was in May 2020 in the middle of the pandemic when it had slashed it an unconventional 50 bps to 4%.

The MPC meeting comes amidst a torrent of bad news—with the rupee falling like nine pins—having lost more than 3% since the December meeting when it had cut the CRR by 50 bps, tight liquidity conditions despite the central bank infusing close to 5 trillion since January through a slew of measures like VRR rupee-dollar swaps and OMOs, and a global trade war the repercussions of which are still unfolding and an economy that has lost its mooring and seeking a stronger keel to anchor.