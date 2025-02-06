Hexaware fixes IPO price band at ₹674-708

MUMBAI: Private equity major Carlyle-owned software services firm Hexaware Technologies has fixed the price-band for its bumper ₹8,750-crore share sale at ₹674-708 per share. The share has a face value of Re 1 and the fully offer-for-sale issue will open on February 11.

At ₹8,750 crore, this is the largest ever-share sale in the domestic IT services & enterprise technology space since the Rs 4,713-crore issue of the industry leader Tata Consultancy Services in 2002.

The management told reporters here Thursday that through the OFS-only issue, the promoter selling shareholder CA Magnum Holdings will offload shares worth ₹8,750 crore and the entire money will go to the promoter and not to the company.

Carlyle had bought Hexaware in 2021 from Baring Private Equity Asia (renamed as ETQ now), for around $3 billion. Baring acquired the company in 2013 from founder Atul K Nishar for Rs 1,000 crore after running it since 1990 it first as Aptech Information Systems and as Hexaware Technologies from April 2002.