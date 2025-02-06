Zomato officially renames itself as Eternal, app name remains same

NEW DELHI: Food tech company Zomato has officially rebranded as Eternal, following approval from its board. The name change is now subject to approval from shareholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and other relevant regulatory authorities.

The company clarified that while the Zomato app will retain its name, the stock ticker will be updated from Zomato to Eternal. The newly-named Eternal will encompass four key businesses: Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.

“We would like to hereby inform that the board of directors of the Company vide resolution dated February 6, 2025, have approved the change in the name of the Company from ‘Zomato Limited’ to ‘Eternal Limited’, and the consequential amendment in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association to give effect to the same,” said Zomato in a filing to the exchanges.

It added, “The board of directors of the Company also approved the postal ballot notice to be sent to the shareholders of the Company and the stock exchange(s) for the following matter: 1. To approve change of name of the Company and consequent alteration in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company.”